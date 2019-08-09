USDA will sanction Iowa for increased errors in SNAP benefits

DES MOINES – The state of Iowa is being sanctioned by the U.S. Department of Agriculture due to an increase in the error rate for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, according to new information exclusively provided to Local 5.

According to the Iowa Department of Human Services, DHS is working closely with Food Nutrition Services to explore options and seek guidance.

“We are taking an extensive look at options for practice improvement and will be consulting FNS and other states for best practice solutions,” said a spokesman for DHS.

Local 5 On Your Side received a few reports that Iowans didn’t get letters last month and have lost benefits. When Local 5 On Your Side asked the spokesman for DHS, he said, “Recently a limited number of Medicaid review forms did not print due to a printer error. However, this issue has already been identified and corrected. The Department has coded the system to reopen all impacted cases, and updated the eligibility review date for a later date this fall.”

If members have any questions or concerns, they should contact Iowa Medicaid Member Services at 1-800-338-8366.

Local 5 On Your Side also asked if any Iowans have been kicked off of their benefits. DHS said it is “not aware of any issue or delay regarding Food Assistance Notices of Decision (NODs) being issued.”

If there are recipients with specific examples, they should call 1-877-347-5678.

Rachel Droze contributed to this report.