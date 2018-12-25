Brenton Skating Plaza packed for Christmas Eve activities
DES MOINES - Brenton Skating Plaza was open for some special Christmas Eve skating.
The rink was available for four hours this afternoon.
People packed inside for a chance to enjoy the skating fun. It was available for rookies and veteran skaters alike.
