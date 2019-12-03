Bringing holiday cheer to Waukee

WAUKEE– Santa’s coming to town this Friday as Waukee holds their free annual WinterFest celebration in the Downtown Triangle.

Friday, December 6th get in some local holiday shopping from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Holiday festivities kick off at 6 p.m. with Santa Claus and Mayor Bill Peard lighting the WinterFest tree.

Guests can watch an ice sculptor, make art with the Waukee Area Arts Council, listen to carolers, embark on a scavenger hunt and take part in the annual Snowball Drop for kids up to 10 years old.

Attendees are asked to bring non-perishable food items or new, unwrapped toys to be distributed to those in need by Waukee Area Christian Services.

For more information about Waukee’s Annual WinterFest and a complete schedule of events, check out the city’s website.