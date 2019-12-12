Bringing “Joy to the World” in Madison County

WINTERSET– Thursday, the storefronts on the Winterset town square will come to life for the annual “Lights, Christmas, Action!” event.

You can take the special opportunity to enjoy extend shopping hours, holiday treats and deals, and live in-motion holiday displays around the theme “Joy to the World” starting at 5 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to vote for your favorite displays in the categories of: Best use of theme, best use of merchandise, best use of space and best use of lights.

For more information about “Lights, Christmas, Action” in downtown Winterset, click here.