Independence man guilty of setting fire in effort to kill wife, her uncle

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — A man has been found guilty of setting a fire that injured two people at his eastern Iowa home.

A jury convicted 45-year-old Shane Heins on Wednesday of arson and two counts of attempted murder. He’d pleaded guilty before the trial to domestic abuse assault for shoving his stepdaughter.

The online court records don’t list a sentencing date.

Investigators say Heins set the fire March 2 last year in Independence in an effort to kill his wife, Christina Heins, and her uncle, Nick Necker. Both were taken for treatment to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City. 

