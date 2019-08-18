Building in Marshalltown a ‘total loss’ after fire

MARSHALLTOWN – Crews responded to a fire at the 713 W Madison Street on Friday.

Firefighters arrived to the scene and found a commercial Morton style building on fire. Most of the fire was on the west side of the building. An overhead door collapsed into the building and a semi-trailer was also damaged.

Marshalltown firefighters responded to the scene and battled the flames for three hours.

Fortunately, no one was in the building during the blaze, however the building is a total loss.

Marshalltown Police, Unity Point-Marshalltown EMS and Aliant Energy assisted the Marshalltown Fire Department.