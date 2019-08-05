Building police-community relationships through National Night Out

DES MOINES– Tuesday, families and Beaverdale residents are encouraged to go out on the town and meet their safety officials for National Night Out.

“National Night Out is a national event, it happens the first Tuesday in August across the country, ” said Sasha Kamper with the Beaverdale Neighborhood Association. “Studies show that neighborhoods that have public events where neighbors meet and know each other and know their first responders are safer neighbors.”

This family-friendly event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Beaver Bend (intersection of Beaver and Franklin Aves and 41st street). Tuesday, you’ll be able to meet your neighbors and Des Moines’ first responders as well as watch the Isiserettes perform, enjoy free hot dogs at Price Chopper, a bounce house, 50 cent ice cream cones at Snookies, and much more.

For more information about Beaverdale National Night Out click here.