Bulletproof backpacks: would you buy your child one?

With the news of two mass shootings in two days, many Americans are preparing for the worst when it comes to public outings or even sending their child to school in the fall.

Bulletproof backpacks sales are going up. The backpacks claim to be bullet-resistant and cost about $130. Some parents and teachers are skeptical of the products.

“When I see people offering bulletproof backpacks I’m like, ‘oh my goodness are we going to arm ourselves to the teeth and everybody walk around with body armor and guns and that’s how we’re going to go to school that’s how we’ll shop, that’s how we’ll go to concerts I mean, how are we even free if this is how we’re living our life. I understand why somebody might look for any kind of extra protection because you love your children more than anything,” said Elizabeth Barker, a teacher in Missouri.

RMA Armament in Centerville is the only armor manufacturer in the state. They create armor that can protect everyone from police officers to normal citizens and even your kids. Their goal is to save people’s lives.