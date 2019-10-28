Burlington police, Iowa DCI investigating deceased body found in home

BURLINGTON — A death investigation has begun into a deceased male that was found within a Burlington home over the weekend.

According to the Burlington Police Department, police and fire personnel responded to 1216 Stowe Street at approximately 1:52 p.m. Sunday for an unknown problem.

Officers located a deceased male within the residence, and he has been preliminary identified. The name is being withheld pending positive identification and family notification.

The case is being investigated by the Burlington Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this death investigation is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.

