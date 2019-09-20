Busch Beer giving Carson King a year’s supply of Busch Light … with his own face on the cans

With a fundraising total now over $500,000, Busch Beer decided to go the extra mile for the man who simply wanted some money for beer.

Carson King of Altoona will have his own face donned on cans of Busch Light, with the brewer announcing Friday they’ll send him a year’s supply.

Hey @CarsonKing2, we said we’d send you a year’s worth of Busch Light, but first we had to make sure the cans were fit for a King. Let us know where to send the truck. #IowaLegend pic.twitter.com/czGBuXRE92 — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) September 20, 2019

King appeared on “Good Morning America” Friday to talk about his sign from “College GameDay” that has gone from raising money for case of beer to a now half-million dollar donation to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

“Stead … they do such great work, obviously the University of Iowa does the wave since it overlooks the stadium which is incredible,” King said. “I’m just glad I can help out at all.”

King is taking donations until the end of the month on Venmo. Prairie Meadows has added a $10,000 donation, and all funds raised will be matched by both Venmo and Busch Beer.