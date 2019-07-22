“Busch Latte” returning to Iowa

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Everyone knows that many Iowans love their Busch Light. Anheuser-Busch has recently took this into consideration, adding Iowa to a group of seven states where they will be bringing back the “Busch Latte”.

The Busch Beer Twitter account announced Monday that Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Minnesota will be seeing Busch Latte’s again soon.

An official release date has not been mentioned so far. The Tweet does say that they will only be available for a limited time however, so don’t delay.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story