“Busch Latte” returning to Iowa

Everyone knows that many Iowans love their Busch Light. Anheuser-Busch has recently took this into consideration, adding Iowa to a group of seven states where they will be bringing back the “Busch Latte”.

The Busch Beer Twitter account announced Monday that Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Minnesota will be seeing Busch Latte’s again soon.

This Latte Season, enjoy the “cold brew” you’ve always wanted with Busch Latte 30 racks available for a limited time only in IA, ND, SD, NE, KS, MO, MN. — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) July 22, 2019

An official release date has not been mentioned so far. The Tweet does say that they will only be available for a limited time however, so don’t delay.