Buttigieg, Sanders campaigns ask for partial recanvass of Iowa caucus results

DES MOINES – Two presidential campaigns have asked for a recanvass of some of the precincts that reported data on caucus night.

The Iowa Democratic Party had set a deadline at noon on Monday for a presidential campaign to request a recanvass. The Sanders and Buttigieg campaigns have filed requests for recanvass for 28 precincts and 66 precincts respectively, a total of 85 after removing duplicates. The requested precincts are listed here.

The IDP says that the Recount/Recanvass Committee will review the requests to determine whether each meets the required standard. The RRC will transmit its assessment of the requests to each respective campaign within 48 hours.

In the event of a recanvass, the IDP will analyze the requested precincts to correct any inconsistencies between the reported results and their official record of result from caucus night, as signed by the precinct chair, secretary, and representatives of campaigns.

A press conference with the chair of the Iowa Democratic Party will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday.