California senator comes to rally Des Moines voters Video

DES MOINES - Now that we're nearing election day, political leaders from across the country are visiting our state, encouraging Iowans to vote.

California Senator Kamala Harris was in Des Moines on Monday. She was hosted by the Asian and Latino Coalition.

Senator Harris wasn't campaigning for a specific candidate, rather drawing attention to how important state elections are to the country.

"So, elections matter at the national level, but also at the state level," said Harris. "That's where I think these midterm elections, these governors, the Secretary of State elections really matter. We're going to have to renew the priority around those, because the bright, shiny elections are bright and shining, and get all the attention, but the kind of issues that impact people on a daily basis, really do in a large part happen at the local and state level."

There have been rumors that Harris will make a presidential run in 2020. The topic was not discussed on Monday.

The Iowa Republican Party sent out the following statement in response to Harris' visit:

“We’re not surprised to see another extreme California liberal being warmly embraced by Cindy Axne. Kamala Harris and Cindy Axne share the same focus of resistance not results, and they're both going to be fundamental members of an opposition movement that will obstruct anything and everything Republicans stand for. Cindy Axne and every single Democrat standing with Harris this week will have to answer for the double-digit tax increases, government-run healthcare, and obstruction-first approach that the Harris agenda would bring.”