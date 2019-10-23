Calling all board game enthusiasts

WEST DES MOINES– This weekend you can help grow the tabletop gaming community at the inaugural Cardboard Caucus taking place in West Des Moines.

Cardboard Caucus is organized by a group of gamer in the metro with the intention of creating a unique experience that brings the community together in a face-to-face screen-free activity for all ages.

The inaugural event kicks-off Friday, October 25th at the Hilton Garden Inn located in West Des Moines at noon. The event will run through Sunday.

You can register online now to purchase your badge for the day or for the weekend.