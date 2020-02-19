Calling all foodies, wine lovers and beer enthusiasts

DES MOINES— This Friday you can sample some of Iowa’s best wineries, restaurants and breweries as the Wine, Food and Beer Showcase returns to downtown Des Moines.

Starting in 1985, this annual event fundraiser for the Des Moines Metro Opera features more than 40 local wineries, restaurants and breweries all in one location, the Downtown Des Moines Marriott. While eating and drinking the night away you can participate in a silent auction and raffle filled with unique packages that can only be found at this event.

Tickets are $50 if purchased in advance online now, or $60 at the door. You can also upgrade your experience, allowing yourself access to exclusive fine wines paired with high-end culinary creations from premier Des Moines restaurants.

For more information, to purchase tickets, or to support The Des Moines Metro Opera, click here.