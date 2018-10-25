Local News

Calling all ghosts and ghouls for the 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat

Posted: Oct 25, 2018 07:12 AM CDT

Tonight the city of Urbandale will host their 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat event at the Urbandale Police Department.

Kicking off at 5:30 P.M. you can enjoy a safe and fun trick or treating experience with goodies, cookies, and hot apple cider. After you've had your fill of wickedly sweet treats you can check out their Halloween Trail.

They will also be holding a food drive to benefit the Urbandale Food pantry. Donations of unopened, unexpired food (fresh, canned, or packaged) would be very helpful. 

