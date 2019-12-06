Candidate Tracker: Who’s in Iowa this weekend?

Teamsters Presidential Forum on Saturday
Four candidates will attend the Teamsters Presidential Forum in Cedar Rapids on Saturday.
According to the Teamsters Union’s Facebook event, the forum will focus on key issues that affect labor workers.
Candidates speaking at the event include:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)
- Sen. Berine Sanders (D-Vt.)
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.
The forum starts at 2 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Cedar Rapids. It’ll be livestreamed on the Teamsters’ website.
Saturday
Sen. Amy Klobuchar
The Minnesota senator will start her Saturday with a meet and greet at the Waukon Wellness Center in Waukon. That event starts at 9 a.m.
Her next event will be at the Grand River Center in Dubuque, starting at noon. Klobuchar will wrap up her day in Cedar Rapids with the Teamsters Presidential Forum.
Tom Steyer, entrepreneur and philanthropist
Tom Steyer will start his day in Dubuque with a meet and greet at 9:30 a.m. That will be at the Backpocket Taproom and Beercade.
He’ll then travel to Cedar Rapids to participate in a climate change conversation with Iowa State Sen. Robb Hogg, (D) Cedar Rapids. That will be at Next Page Books from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Sen. Cory Booker
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) will talk with voters at the Center for Worker Justice of Eastern Iowa in Iowa City. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.
Booker will then head over to Davenport for the Leading the Nation Forum hosted by St. Ambrose University. That event will be at the Beehive. Doors open at 4:15 p.m.
The senator’s night will wrap up in Tipton at Oasis Coffee. That will start at 7:30 p.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden
Biden will begin his day in Oelwein at the American Legion Post 9. That will start at 11 a.m. He will wrap up his day with the Teamsters Presidential Forum.
Sen. Bernie Sanders
Sanders will start his day with a town hall at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls. That starts at 11 a.m. He’ll then join fellow candidates Biden, Klobuchar and Buttigieg at the Teamsters Presidential Forum.
Sanders will wrap up his day at Harding Middle School in Cedar Rapids with a rally at 6 p.m.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg
Cornell College will host Buttigieg’s town hall in Mount Vernon starting at 12:30 p.m. Buttigieg will join his opponents at the Teamsters Presidential Forum at 2 p.m.
Sunday
Tom Steyer, entrepreneur and philanthropist
Steyer has a single event on Sunday. He’ll be in Iowa City for a meet and greet at The Java House starting at 9:30 a.m.
Sen. Cory Booker
Booker will be in Cedar Rapids for a Canvass Lunch starting at 10 a.m. That will be at his field office.
He’ll then be at the Smokestack in Dubuque at 1:30 p.m.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg
Buttigieg will start his day with a town hall at Washington Middle School in Washington. This event will start at 11:45 a.m.
The mayor will end his day in Coralville with another town hall. It will be at the Coralville Marriott Hotel & Conference Center at 1 p.m.