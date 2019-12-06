Candidate Tracker: Who’s in Iowa this weekend?

Teamsters Presidential Forum on Saturday

Four candidates will attend the Teamsters Presidential Forum in Cedar Rapids on Saturday.

According to the Teamsters Union’s Facebook event, the forum will focus on key issues that affect labor workers.

Candidates speaking at the event include:

The forum starts at 2 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Cedar Rapids. It’ll be livestreamed on the Teamsters’ website.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks during a stop at the Corner Sundry, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Indianola, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The Minnesota senator will start her Saturday with a meet and greet at the Waukon Wellness Center in Waukon. That event starts at 9 a.m.

Her next event will be at the Grand River Center in Dubuque, starting at noon. Klobuchar will wrap up her day in Cedar Rapids with the Teamsters Presidential Forum.

Tom Steyer, entrepreneur and philanthropist

Tom Steyer will start his day in Dubuque with a meet and greet at 9:30 a.m. That will be at the Backpocket Taproom and Beercade.

He’ll then travel to Cedar Rapids to participate in a climate change conversation with Iowa State Sen. Robb Hogg, (D) Cedar Rapids. That will be at Next Page Books from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Sen. Cory Booker

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) will talk with voters at the Center for Worker Justice of Eastern Iowa in Iowa City. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.

Democratic presidential contender Cory Booker speaks at a round table discussion on issues impacting black men on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at his campaign headquarters in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Booker will then head over to Davenport for the Leading the Nation Forum hosted by St. Ambrose University. That event will be at the Beehive. Doors open at 4:15 p.m.

The senator’s night will wrap up in Tipton at Oasis Coffee. That will start at 7:30 p.m.

Democratic presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at a Teamsters union hall in PittsburghMonday, April 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Biden will begin his day in Oelwein at the American Legion Post 9. That will start at 11 a.m. He will wrap up his day with the Teamsters Presidential Forum.

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sanders will start his day with a town hall at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls. That starts at 11 a.m. He’ll then join fellow candidates Biden, Klobuchar and Buttigieg at the Teamsters Presidential Forum.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a campaign stop, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Hillsboro, N.H. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Sanders will wrap up his day at Harding Middle School in Cedar Rapids with a rally at 6 p.m.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Cornell College will host Buttigieg’s town hall in Mount Vernon starting at 12:30 p.m. Buttigieg will join his opponents at the Teamsters Presidential Forum at 2 p.m.

Sunday

Tom Steyer, entrepreneur and philanthropist

Steyer has a single event on Sunday. He’ll be in Iowa City for a meet and greet at The Java House starting at 9:30 a.m.

FILE – In this Nov. 20, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate investor Tom Steyer speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate in Atlanta. Democrats are narrowing Donald Trump’s early spending advantage, with two billionaire White House hopefuls joining established party groups to target the president in key battleground states that are likely to determine the outcome of next year’s election. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Sen. Cory Booker

Booker will be in Cedar Rapids for a Canvass Lunch starting at 10 a.m. That will be at his field office.

He’ll then be at the Smokestack in Dubuque at 1:30 p.m.

Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign event Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at New England College in Henniker, N.H. (AP Photo/ Cheryl Senter)

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Buttigieg will start his day with a town hall at Washington Middle School in Washington. This event will start at 11:45 a.m.

The mayor will end his day in Coralville with another town hall. It will be at the Coralville Marriott Hotel & Conference Center at 1 p.m.