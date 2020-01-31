Candidates make last-minute push before Iowa caucuses

The countdown is on to the first-in-the-nation caucuses in Iowa, and candidates are are feeling the pressure.

All eyes are set on the Hawkeye State as the caucuses inch closer and closer, and candidates are crossing the state, making their case to claim the Iowan vote.

New ads are popping up, making claims about why one candidate sticks out from the rest of the crowded field.

“And it’s a key test of the appeal of the candidates,” said ABC News Political Director Rick Klein. “Their organizing strength, their financial strength, the appeal that they have. It is a true battleground, a testing ground for these candidates.”

A new Wall Street/NBC poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leading the pack in Iowa.

The Democrats all have one thing in common, beating President Trump in the election.

The president criticized both Sanders and Biden at his Des Moines rally Thursday night, calling them “left-wing extremists.”

Even former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg took a swing at Biden, using Biden’s words against him.

“I’ve seen Vice President Biden making the case that we cannot afford to take a risk on somebody new right now,” Buttigieg said. “I believe that a time like this, the risk we cannot afford to take is to turn to the same Washington mindset that has brought us to this point.”

These last few days are critical for candidates, especially those wrapped up in the impeachment trial back in Washington D.C.