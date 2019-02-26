Car clean up continues in Story County Video

STORY COUNTY - First responders have been working around the clock to get all cars and drivers out of the ditch. Local 5's Brynn Carman road along with a lieutenant Monday as he rescued a stranded family.

Rural roads in northern Iowa were still messy come Monday afternoon.

One of the stranded drivers on the road, Mari Bishop, says "It was pretty slick, but I didn't have any problems until I got to that one spot and I just hit a pothole or something with ice and my tire hit it and we went into one lane and we got traction and it caught and spun into the other lane and it got traction and caught and then we went into the ditch."

She wasn't alone. Countless drivers slid off the roads turning I-35 into virtually a parking lot. With county highways not looking much better.

"Probably 75 cars at least that we responded to." After picking up the stranded family on Lincoln highway between Colo and Nevada, Lt. Nick Lennie with the Story County Sheriff's Office gave them a lift.

"I have her and her son, we are going to leave her vehicle in the ditch, it's off travel portion. I'll take here into Colo in Casey's." Lt. Lennie says this is what first responders have been doing nonstop.

When 1-35 was shut down, Lt. Lennie says that's when drivers should have turned around or stopped in their tracks. "A lot of these drivers resorted to their GPS to get them north. Many of them headed to Mason City or Minnesota, and GPS doesn't take into effect the bad roads and so we came across many people on stuck on gravel roads in our county trying to get to Minnesota and they had no clue where they were.



Everywhere you look in Story County, you can see big snow drifts. But the massive mounds are making it hard for first responders to help stranded drivers. Lt. Lennie says "The drifts we had yesterday really had a hard crust on them so most vehicles if you try and get through them you are going to driving right up on top of them and what ends up happening is you get halfway through that drift and your vehicle breaks through and you get hung-up and there is just no way of getting out of that."

Thanks to some serious teamwork, Lt. Lennie was able to rescue the stranded. "Without the snow plows I don't think we would have been able to get to them on foot or by car.



For it being a weekend storm, deputies in Story County say they were shocked with how many drivers were out and ignoring the travel advisory to stay off the roads.