Car crashes into building in Des Moines

DES MOINES — A car crashed into a building shortly before noon Wednesday on Indianola Avenue.

Des Moines police say two cars collided in traffic, with one striking the building. One of the vehicles tried to leave, and several minors jumped out of the car.

A 14-year-old driver was taken into custody and referred to juvenile court on traffic charges.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the building was transported to the hospital with neck pain.

