Car crashes into Des Moines deli
DES MOINES - Police are working to figure out how a car ended up in the storefront of B&B Grocery, Meat & Deli Monday afternoon.
According to pictures sent to Local 5 by Joey Brooks, the front of the car is very damaged and the storefront sustained damages as well. A window broke and things inside the store fell from their shelves.
More Stories
-
Police have arrested a man after a reported domestic situation and…
-
DES MOINES - After the summer floods, the rooms inside of Yolanda…
-
DES MOINES - Brenton Skating Plaza was open for some special…