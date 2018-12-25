Local News

Car crashes into Des Moines deli

By:

Posted: Dec 24, 2018 07:03 PM CST

Updated: Dec 24, 2018 07:03 PM CST

DES MOINES - Police are working to figure out how a car ended up in the storefront of B&B Grocery, Meat & Deli Monday afternoon.

According to pictures sent to Local 5 by Joey Brooks, the front of the car is very damaged and the storefront sustained damages as well. A window broke and things inside the store fell from their shelves.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Local 5 Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected