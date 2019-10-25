Car stolen from Ankeny family’s garage

ANKENY — An Ankeny family is without a car after it was stolen out of their garage.

The Lawrences inherited a midnight blue 2015 Chevy Impala from a recent death in the family. They also welcomed a baby girl into the world just two months ago. Their daughter’s stroller was in the back.

The mother was home with the daughter the night of the theft, but the garage door had been left open and the keys were left in the car.

Ankeny Police Lieutenant Brian Kroska says residents normally feel safe enough in that neighborhood to leave their keys in their cars, but the Lawrences say that shouldn’t stop anyone from taking precautions.

“Don’t take for granted that you live in a safe neighborhood,” the Lawrence family said. “We thought, living in Ankeny, we’d feel safe. We thought if I was home we’d be safe with leaving our keys in the car. But it can happen anywhere,” the family said.

If you have any information on the stolen car, please contact the Ankeny Police Department at 515-286-3333.