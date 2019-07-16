Car vs pole shuts down Ingersoll Ave; more than 1,000 without power

A vehicle crashed into a pole Tuesday morning causing a power outage in Des Moines.

More than 1,000 MidAmerican customers are currently without power this morning after a vehicle heading west on Ingersoll crashed into a power pole. This happened in front of Des Moines staple Jesse’s Embers.

Ingersoll Avenue near 31st Street is closed in both directions as clean-up continues. Traffic is being rerouted to 34th Street.

The driver has been taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition at this time.

MidAmerican will be on location soon. There is no estimated time power will be restored.

You can view the MidAmerican power outage map here.