Carlisle school bus involved in crash Thursday morning

CARLISLE – A bus full of students was involved in a crash on Thursday morning.

According to the Carlisle Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 5 and 1st Street around 10 a.m. A semi was traveling on Highway 5, couldn’t stop because of poor road conditions, and crashed into the bus. The school bus had the right of way, according to police.

No injuries were reported in relation to the crash. There were several other crashes police responded to in the morning. Carlisle Schools were on a two hour delay because of subzero temperatures.