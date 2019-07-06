Cars with Cron: Goodguys 28th Heartland Nationals Day 1

DES MOINES — One of the largest carshows in the Midwest is back in Des Moines this weekend. The Goodguys 28th Heartland Nationals features hot rods, classics, rat rods, trucks, muscle cars and pretty much everything else you could hope for in a carshow. Follow along with Local 5 Web Producer Adam Cron as he gives a look at all the amazing cars at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on the first day of the event.

The show runs Friday, July 5 until Sunday, July 7. General admission is $25, kids 7-12 are $10 and anyone younger is free.

Some of the show’s features include Goodguys Autocross, All American Sunday, Goodguys Nitro Thunderfest, a burnout competition, Saturday fireworks, cars for sale corral, live music and so much more.

If you’d like to enter your vehicle, there are a few things you should know first. The vehicle has to be from 1987 or older to enter on Friday or Saturday. The All American Sunday though allows all American made or powered vehicles to enter. Registration at the event is $75 now that it is too late to preregister for $30. The All American Sunday registration is $40 now that it is too late to preregister for $35.

The Goodguys Autocross began today and will continue into Saturday and Sunday as well. Saturday you can catch the cars flying around the cones from 8 am until noon, then kicking back up 1 pm to 3 pm. Sunday will be the last eight cars standing from 8 am until noon, then 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm.

More information can be found on the Goodguys website.

Stay tuned to Local 5 for continuing Goodguys coverage Saturday and Sunday.