Carson King ‘College GameDay’ sign fundraiser for children’s hospital now at $1.39 million

Carson King of Altoona has brought in more than $1.39 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital as of Wednesday morning.
King apologized Tuesday night for past tweets that were racial in nature, saying he wants to focus on raising money that will “help a lot of people”.
King appeared on September 14’s historic broadcast of ESPN’s “College GameDay” in Ames with the now-famous sign that was originally intended to get beer money.
“I didn’t think it would be on TV. I didn’t think anyone would actually donate to it,” King said. “I thought … maybe someone in the crowd will see it and send me money for a case of Busch Light, you know, get some lattes.”
While Anheuser-Busch announced they will continue to match donations through the end of September, they removed all online imaging of King—including pictures of personalized Busch Light cans with King’s face on them—and stated they “will have no further association with him”.
