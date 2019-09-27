Carson King Countdown benefit concert

CLIVE — In a last minute push to help raise funds for Carson King’s Venmo fundraiser for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, popular Iowa musicians have organized a concert with all benefits going to the fundraiser.

The benefit concert will take place at Horizon Events Center from 4 pm to 10 pm on Monday, September 30.

The celebration resulted out of a collaboration between Chris Ranallo, Royce Johns, Carson King, Cody Hicks, Horizon Events Center, and organizers of the Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival.

“Carson King’s willingness to transform his 30 seconds of fame into a viral fundraising campaign for kids inspired us to get Iowa’s music community involved for a final push…and, well, it’s going to be one hell of a show!,” said Chris Ranallo.

Here’s a rundown of the event:

4:00 pm Doors open

4:45 pm – 5:15 pm The Sheet

5:30 pm – 6:00 pm B2Wins

6:15 pm – 6:45 pm Royce Johns

7:00 pm – 7:30 pm Decoy

8:00 pm – 8:45 pm Pie In The Sky

9:15 pm – 10:00 pm Cody Hicks

Tickets for the event will be available via Eventbrite at 5 pm Friday.