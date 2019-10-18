Carson King partnering with Make A Wish for Tour De Lights campaign

ALTOONA — “Iowa Legend” Carson King is back at it again.
This time, King is partnering with Make A Wish to raise money for the Tour De Lights campaign.
“I am excited to be participating in the Tour De Lights. I am committed to raising money for Make-A-Wish to help grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses. With your help, it’s possible.”
King’s Make A Wish site explains why this cause means so much to him.
“Wish kids are some of the bravest and sweetest kids you’ll ever know. They wish to work in a pickle factory, become a superhero, go snorkeling, give their baseball team new uniforms, and push all of the buttons in a tall building’s elevator. Their innocence and unexpected wisdom stays with you.”
The Tour De Lights event is on November 23 at Adventureland in Altoona. Registration starts at 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. is the official start time.