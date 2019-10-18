Carson King partnering with Make A Wish for Tour De Lights campaign

ALTOONA — “Iowa Legend” Carson King is back at it again.

This time, King is partnering with Make A Wish to raise money for the Tour De Lights campaign.

“I am excited to be participating in the Tour De Lights. I am committed to raising money for Make-A-Wish to help grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses. With your help, it’s possible.”

Hey everyone! I’m proud to announce I’m going to work with ⁦@MakeAWish_Iowa⁩ on their Tour De Lights campaign! Give my sight a view and together we can transform lives, one wish at a time! https://t.co/XMnavnoPXH — Carson King (@CarsonKing2) October 17, 2019

King’s Make A Wish site explains why this cause means so much to him.

“Wish kids are some of the bravest and sweetest kids you’ll ever know. They wish to work in a pickle factory, become a superhero, go snorkeling, give their baseball team new uniforms, and push all of the buttons in a tall building’s elevator. Their innocence and unexpected wisdom stays with you.”

The Tour De Lights event is on November 23 at Adventureland in Altoona. Registration starts at 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. is the official start time.