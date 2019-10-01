Carson King raises more than $2.9 million for University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital

DES MOINES — It started with a plea for beer money. And it has ended with $2,959,336.30 raised for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Carson King of Altoona announced in a Tuesday interview with KXNO’s “Murph and Andy” that his fundraiser for the hospital—with Anheuser-Busch and Venmo matching funds (and many other organizations donating to the cause)—eclipsed $2.9 million Monday night.

Photo by: Rachel Droze

King made his now-famous sign for the September 14 broadcast of ESPN’s “College GameDay” in Ames, but never anticipated what would happen next.

“It’s crazy,” King said in late September. “It’s just overwhelming.”

Simply amazing. We’re overwhelmed by the generosity #ForTheKids, and we could not be more grateful. Gifts from across the country will now help us care for kids from all across the country! pic.twitter.com/sYvfi9dXjk — UI Stead Family Children's Hospital (@UIchildrens) October 1, 2019

Over $50,000 was raised at a Monday night benefit concert in Clive to wrap up the national movement. Around 10 p.m. Monday, the grand total sat at over $2.8 million.

MUST WATCH: The crowd singing along to 🎶 “Wave on Wave” tonight the end of the @CarsonKing2 benefit. The song is part of the anthem for the @UIchildrens wave during @HawkeyeFootball. As of 10:00 PM Monday eve, #CarsonKing has raised $2.8 million #FTK @weareiowa5news pic.twitter.com/h8brCADZah — Eva Andersen (@EvainIowa) October 1, 2019

Gov. Kim Reynolds, who proclaimed Saturday, September 28 as “Carson King Day”, also made a special appearance at the event.