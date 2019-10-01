Carson King raises more than $2.9 million for University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital

DES MOINES — It started with a plea for beer money. And it has ended with $2,959,336.30 raised for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Carson King of Altoona announced in a Tuesday interview with KXNO’s “Murph and Andy” that his fundraiser for the hospital—with Anheuser-Busch and Venmo matching funds (and many other organizations donating to the cause)—eclipsed $2.9 million Monday night.
King made his now-famous sign for the September 14 broadcast of ESPN’s “College GameDay” in Ames, but never anticipated what would happen next.
“It’s crazy,” King said in late September. “It’s just overwhelming.”
Over $50,000 was raised at a Monday night benefit concert in Clive to wrap up the national movement. Around 10 p.m. Monday, the grand total sat at over $2.8 million.
Gov. Kim Reynolds, who proclaimed Saturday, September 28 as “Carson King Day”, also made a special appearance at the event.