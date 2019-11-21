Carson King rings the Salvation Army bell for a good cause

DES MOINES — The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign is now underway.

You may have noticed some bell ringers outside your favorite stores.

On Wednesday, a special guest bell ringer appeared outside the Fareway on Fleur Drive in Des Moines.

Carson King has traded in his Busch Light sign for a red kettle to raise money for a good cause.

He said the holidays are a great time to give back and help others.

“I’m a huge Christmas guy and Thanksgiving, that’s huge for us. I’m a big family guy so we always spend time with the family. It’s a time where people are always generous and giving and in good spirits. It’s my favorite time of year,” King said.

Salvation Army organizers said one third of their budget each year is raised through the red kettle campaign to help those in central Iowa year round.