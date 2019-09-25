Carson King’s fundraiser inches closer to $2M mark

Carson King of Altoona has brought in more than $1.7 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital as of Thursday afternoon.

Hey Everyone! Just a quick appreciation post for ya ☺️ #ForTheKids pic.twitter.com/y0Gdj2V3Tl — Carson King (@CarsonKing2) September 26, 2019

King apologized Tuesday night for past tweets that were racial in nature, saying he wants to focus on raising money that will “help a lot of people”.

According to the Des Moines Register, the two jokes identified by a reporter were brought to King’s attention and then deleted.

The paper said late Tuesday night that they are investigating tweets sent out by the reporter, sparking outrage on social media.

The Register is aware of reports of inappropriate social media posts by one of our staffers, and an investigation has begun. — Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) September 25, 2019

King appeared on September 14’s historic broadcast of ESPN’s “College GameDay” in Ames with the now-famous sign that was originally intended to get beer money.

“I didn’t think it would be on TV. I didn’t think anyone would actually donate to it,” King said. “I thought … maybe someone in the crowd will see it and send me money for a case of Busch Light, you know, get some lattes.”

The Des Moines Register has been nothing but kind in all of their coverage, and I appreciate the reporter pointing out the post to me. I want everyone to understand that this was my decision to publicly address the posts and apologize. I believe that is the right thing to do. — Carson King (@CarsonKing2) September 25, 2019

While Anheuser-Busch announced they will continue to match donations through the end of September, they removed all online imaging of King—including pictures of personalized Busch Light cans with King’s face on them—and stated they “will have no further association with him”.