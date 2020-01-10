Casey’s in the Big Apple: Company rings in NASDAQ opening bell

NEW YORK — It was a special day for Ankeny-based Casey’s General Stores, as the company rang the opening bell on the NASDAQ stock exchange Friday in Manhattan.

Darren Rebelez, Casey’s CEO, helped ring the bell to start the trading session.

“On top of a momentous 2019 where we sold more than 85 million slices of pizza and experienced our sixth consecutive quarter of growth, we’re on track to open 85 new stores by May 2020—demonstrating to our guests and investors that we are Here for Good,” Rebelez said in a press release.

Casey’s is the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S., and is in the Fortune 500.

