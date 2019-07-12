Cass County man dead after shooting on Thursday night

CASS COUNTY – A man is dead after a shooting in Griswold on Thursday night.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a call about a shooting around 7 p.m. at 69244 Lyman Street. The victim is 22-year-old Chase Jones. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later died.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Des Moines. The incident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Criminal Investigations.

According to the sheriff’s office, the public is not in danger.