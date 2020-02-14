Woman accused of fatally injuring baby at her day care

36-year-old Alison Dorsey has been charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death.

ANITA, Iowa — A western Iowa woman is accused of killing an 11-week-old baby at her day care by shaking her.

Cass County court records say 36-year-old Alison Dorsey, of Anita, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death. She remained in Cass County Jail on Friday. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

Police said the victim was dropped off at a daycare operated by Dorsey in early October 2019. The victim’s parents told officers their child was healthy before being dropped off.

According to court documents, the parents received a phone call from Dorsey, who told them their child wasn’t breathing right and wouldn’t eat. The victim’s father left work early, and noticed the child looked “grey.”

Doctors said the baby’s injuries appeared to be the result of abusive inflicted head trauma.

Authorities have said the child died Oct. 8 at an Omaha, Nebraska, hospital from internal brain bleeding — a condition commonly described as shaken baby syndrome.