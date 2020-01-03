Catching up with Carson King in 2020

WEST DES MOINES — One of the biggest stories of 2019 began with a sign in the crowd at ESPN College Gameday in Ames asking for beer money.

Carson King attended the 2019 CyHawk pregame outside Jack Trice Stadium with hopes of generating enough money to purchase a case of Busch Light. The sign went viral.

$3 million later, the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital received all of it and left most of us wondering what King will do next.

“I’ve got a lot coming up,” King tells Local 5. “I’m working with MS Moments, Ronald McDonald House, Lymphoma and Leukemia Society. I’m going to be doing my own thing, so we’ll see. I don’t want to give any spoilers but there is some cool stuff in store.”

King has been balancing speaking engagements at various schools with a full-time job at Prairie Meadows in Altoona.