Caucus Curriculum: Changes coming to the Democratic caucuses

There are big changes coming to this year’s Democratic caucuses.

Local 5 is breaking down five of them:

Satellite caucusing

If you can’t attend a site Monday night in-person, about 100 sate satellite locations have been set up, including three international sites.

The list of satellite caucus sites can be found here.

Streamlined realignment

Only members of non-viable groups (less than 15% support) will be allowed to realign on the second ballot. If your group is viable on the first ballot, your choice is locked in and non-viable groups must either combine to become viable or move to another viable group.

Additional information released

The Democrats will release three sets of information: first alignment (or first expression of preference), final alignment (or final expression of preference) and state delegate equivalents.

The state delegate equivalents are used to determine the number of national delegates a candidate has.

Recount

For the first time, a recount can be asked for if a candidate can prove it would impact the number of national delegates he or she would receive.

To submit a recount, presidential preference cards will record each person’s first expression of preference, and if they realign, their second expression of preference.

This also means people can leave after their first preference if the group they pick is viable.

Locked results

Allocation of national delegates is determined by the results on caucus night, and not as the result of the convention process.

