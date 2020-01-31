Caucus Curriculum: How Democrats and Republicans tally their results

IOWA — Every night this week, Local 5 is bringing you information about the Iowa Republican and Democratic caucuses that you may not already know.

Thursday, we’re talking about how the results are tallied for each party on caucus night.

This year, Democrats have inserted something new to the caucus: presidential preference cards.

When Democrats enter the room on caucus night, they’ll be asked to write down the candidate they prefer to support.

This is a paper trail so that if a campaign requests a recount, there will be a record of that night.

But for the rest of the night, volunteers will count up the number of people in the room and the number of people who are in each presidential campaign’s corner and report those numbers to the state party.

Republicans again have a simpler reporting process.

Caucus-goers submit their support through a piece of paper with a candidate’s name on it. Then those names are tallied up by caucus chairs and reported to the state party.

You’ve heard us mention some of the changes the Democrats made for this year’s caucuses.

Tomorrow, Local 5 will outline them in a succinct way.