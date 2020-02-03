Caucus Curriculum: How Democrats are making caucusing more accessible

Local 5 has told you a lot about changes coming to the caucuses this year, plus other handy information you’ll need on Monday.

But another thing to keep in mind is that the Iowa Democratic Party has implemented satellite locations, meaning the caucuses are now more accessible.

80 satellite sites were approved in advance, and some are even overseas. They’ll operate just like any local caucus site.

The locations could be a source of early caucus data reporting, as different time zones could mean earlier numbers than in Iowa.

