Caucus Curriculum: Who runs the caucuses?

Each set of volunteers is trained by their respective party, Democrat or Republican.

Caucus locations can be rowdy, large gatherings or intimate, small affairs

Either way, the person running each caucus site is instrumental in pulling of one of the biggest nights in the 2020 election process.

Each caucus precinct will be led by a trained group of local volunteers, including the chair, who leads the site’s process.

Other volunteers are also on-site, helping with registration, checking people in, recording results and ensuring a smooth process.

And the county parties? They’re responsible for recruiting precinct chairs.