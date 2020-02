Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, speaks at a Get Out the Caucus event at Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

IOWA — New numbers from the Iowa Democratic Party have been released Wednesday night showing former mayor Pete Buttigieg still in the lead.

The numbers have not changed much since their last update.

Buttigieg remains leading over Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden.

Stay tuned to Local 5 as more results roll in from the IDP.

App users click here if having trouble viewing results.