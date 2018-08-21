CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Homeowner gets thief to bring back air conditioner Video Video Video

DES MOINES - A man in the metro caught a thief in the act.

And the whole thing was caught on surveillance video. Jason Cline says around 2 a.m. Saturday morning a man on his bike walks up to the house, triggering the home cameras. Cline woke up and then went over to his window and confronted the porch pirate who was trying to sneak off with his air conditioning unit.

From the bedroom window, Cline screams at the robber to bring back his stuff, and to the surprise of many, he does.

Cline says the man thought the air conditioner was just junk, and returns it before riding away on his bike.

The whole encounter is something Sergeant Paul Parizek with Des Moines Police rarely sees.

"That video and him responding the way he did is surprising," said Parizek. "Not everybody is going to come across such a passive criminal."

While it's not very often a thief returns what he was trying to steal, this type of crime is something Sergeant Parizek says happens a lot.

"But when you come to property crimes there is probably several hundred of them a week that are reported. Some of them are small items, some of them are large items. Some of them are cars or anything that someone can pick up and take off with they are going to pick it up and take off with if they have the opportunity."

That's why he recommends homeowners do anything they can to keep criminals away.

"What we are seeing now is this new technology is much more affordable than it was maybe 10 years ago so we see it more and more often. And I think that's going to have a huge impact down the road on these types of property crimes."

And in this case, the surveillance video really paid off for Cline.