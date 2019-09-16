Celebrating culture, conversation, and cuisine in the metro

DES MOINES– Today on Good Morning Iowa, we learned how you can celebrate culture, conversation, and cuisine in our community with the Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner gatherings.

“So we’re very fortunate people are interested in cuisine from other countries,” said Marcia Wanamaker Committee Chair of Cultureall, “And that’s one of the reasons why we started this Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner series, we have 50 different cultures in in cultural and hundred different ambassadors that go around to schools, and teach children and community members about their culture, through interactive work and, and through music, through dance through many other things besides just talking.”

For all upcoming “Guess Who’s coming to Dinner” events check out their website.