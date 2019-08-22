Celebrating India heritage in central Iowa

URBANDALE– This Saturday, the Indo American Association of Iowa wants to share their culture and heritage as they celebrate Indian Independence Day at Living History Farms.

“We’re an organization, non profit organization that serves the Indian community,” said Manish Nathwani, the Associate Secretary for the Indo American Association of Iowa. “We represent arts, culture, food, and many other representations that personify the Indians mean in the state of Iowa.”

India Day is free to the public and will take place from 11 am to 7 pm. For more information please visit Indo American Association of Iowa’s website.