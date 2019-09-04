Celebrating Iowa’s breweries at the 7th Annual Little Giant Beer Summit

DES MOINES– This weekend, you can help celebrate Iowa’s breweries at the 7th annual Little Giant Beer Summit comes to el Bait Shop.

“Seven years ago, we thought ‘let’s do an event where we have all the brewers come”, said Jeff Bruning Co-Owner of el Bait Shop and one of the partners for Full Court Press. “I’ve hosted brewery and I’ve done things where people come and drink the beer and then the brewers have to sit behind the thing and tell them the story and the whole nine yard. And I thought why don’t we flip the script: what if we serve the beer for them and give them beer and have them out in the crowds. So we give them beer, we give them glasses, and just an opportunity for an afternoon in the Fall, late Summer, to just hang out with their customers.”

This annual event will take place Saturday, September 7th starting at 5 pm at el Bait Shop. This event is free to attend and punch cards will be available for $20. Each punch card will have ten punches that will get you a three oz. pour.

For more information about Little Giant, follow the event on Facebook.