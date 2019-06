DES MOINES- This weekend kicks of the three day Boun Praveth Festival that celebrates the life of Buddha through traditional dance, music, food, and traditional dress.

“Buddhism is welcoming,” said Mao Dary with the Wat Lao Temple, “We welcome everyone, every nationality, you don’t have to be Buddhist to join us. It’s about enlightening oneself.”

Boun Praveth will take place at the Wat Lao Temple Friday June 21 through Sunday June 23 from noon to 10 pm. This is a free festival.