Celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg coming to West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES — Chef Paul Wahlberg will be hosting events at the West Des Moines Wahlburgers location and the Urbandale Hy-Vee on Wednesday.

Wahlberg will be serving up complimentary sliders from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in a meet and greet with fans at the Urbandale Hy-Vee at 8701 Douglas Ave.

From 7 to 9 p.m., Wahlberg will be having another fan meet and greet at the West Des Moines Wahlburgers location at 7105 Mills Civic Pkwy #160.

This will also serve as a watch party for the weekly airing of the “Wahlburgers” TV show on A&E.