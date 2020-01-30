Cental Iowa woman makes quilt from different campaign t-shirts

DES MOINES — On the Iowa caucus trail, you see some pretty neat things including a lot of campaign t-shirts in all those crowds of people.

One central Iowa woman decided to take all those Democratic campaign t-shirts and turn them into a quilt.

Mary Oliver has been making these special political quilts for years and she donates them to auctions.

“Putting the frames around each t-shirt so they each show up. And they’ve ended up on walls mostly. I like making quilts and it seemed like the natural thing to do,” Oliver said.

The campaigns gave mary the t-shirts.

There were a few that were tough for her to get, so she did some creative internet surfing.

She said that she’s been working on the quilt since last March.