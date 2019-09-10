Central College dropping tuition by $20,000

PELLA — Central College announced Tuesday that annual tuition starting in the Fall of 2020 will drop from $38,600 to $18,600.

“Central views it as our responsibility to help bring rationality to the price of a high-quality college education,” Central College President Mark Putnam said. “Central’s new tuition and financial aid pricing is clearer and easier to understand. It’s an important commitment to our students, families, alumni and donors.”

The school says tuition had traditionally been offset with financial aid and scholarships, but a new price will ensure no future students will pay more than they did in 2019-20.

Pricing for room and board will remain the same.