Central Iowa grocery delivery services spike in business in cold weather

DES MOINES — The colder weather we’ve had recently means a lot of you might be finding reasons to not leave your house, even for a quick trip to the store. Here in central Iowa, that means grocery delivery services are extra busy helping save families time.

Laura Hitt, of West Des Moines, has two kids, a teenager and a 7-year-old. She says it’s a battle to bundle up the kiddos to hit the road in the winter.

“It’s just hard, when you have to spend up to fifteen minutes fighting with a 7-year-old to put on snow pants, boots, an extra hoodie, a big jacket,” said Hitt. “By the time you have them dressed, you’re like, I don’t even want to go anywhere anymore.”

Hitt says she uses both Instacart and Hy-Vee Aisles Online, depending on her needs.

“Being able to log-in while I’m making breakfast or log-in while we’re snuggling up watching a movie, order what I need, and have it delivered sometimes even within an hour, is so much easier,” said Hitt.

Andrea Cummings, who owns DreiBerge Coffee in the East Village in Downtown Des Moines, says Instacart has been a huge help for her busy family in these winter months.

“Getting three kids to the grocery store is a process in and of itself,” said Cummings, who uses Instacart. “It’s a lot easier to just have someone bring my groceries to my house.”

Hy-Vee’s order ahead grocery service, Aisles Online, offers both store pick-up and right-to-your-door delivery services. Public Relations director Christina Gayman says there’s a spike in orders during the winter months.

“Definitely in the winter we see more people, especially ahead of inclement weather, winter storms, either placing an online order to pick up early at their store or have delivered to their home ahead of the storm,” said Gayman.

However, if the weather is unsafe, Gayman says Hy-Vee will find a different time for the service.

“We do have a process in place, where if the weather is just that bad that cars and vehicles shouldn’t be on the road, we would let [the customers] know ahead of time that we would either be delaying their delivery or potentially canceling their delivery and helping them reschedule that delivery for a better time,” she said.

Instacart wasn’t willing to comment on their seasonal delivery trends but said that similar to Hy-Vee, they monitor weather conditions closely to make sure that their shoppers who deliver to the door stay safe.