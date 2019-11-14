Central Iowa organization working to boost mental health in the workplace

It’s not easy to go to work if you’re feeling depressed, anxious or stressed.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, is putting together a new program to better equip employers and their employees in creating healthy work environments.

“We found that a lot of employers want to do something. They just don’t know what to do,” said NAMI of Greater Des Moines Associate Director Gary Rasmussen.

NAMI’s “Mental Health in the Workplace” program is designed to spot when an employee might be having a tough time at work.

“When my mom passed away six months ago, that was a rough few weeks after that,” said Darrel Sarmento with the Des Moines West Side Chamber of Commerce.

NAMI worked with the chamber to make sure Sarmento wasn’t ignored or pressured about his mental health.

NAMI has done over 20 presentations to help employers and employees the information they need.

If you’d like to invite NAMI to speak to your workplace, visit namiiowa.org.